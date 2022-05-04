Capital One Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.29.

EPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

NYSE EPD opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $49,700,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $35,647,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,307 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

