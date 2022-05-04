Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given a C$48.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.50.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$43.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$36.65 and a 52-week high of C$45.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.28.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$672.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total transaction of C$521,107.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,005,001.69.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

