Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPX. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on Capital Power and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.50.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$43.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 111.03. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$36.65 and a 52-week high of C$45.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$672.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total value of C$521,107.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,005,001.69.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

