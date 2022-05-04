Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.50.

TSE:CPX opened at C$43.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.28. The company has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.03. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$36.65 and a 52-week high of C$45.05.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$672.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total value of C$521,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,005,001.69.

Capital Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

