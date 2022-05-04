Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.50.

Shares of CPX opened at C$43.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.28. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$36.65 and a 52 week high of C$45.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total value of C$521,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,005,001.69.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

