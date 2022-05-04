Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.50.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPX stock opened at C$43.30 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$36.65 and a 12 month high of C$45.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.28. The stock has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 111.03.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total value of C$521,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,005,001.69.

About Capital Power (Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.