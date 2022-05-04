Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on Capital Power and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.50.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$43.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.03. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$36.65 and a 52-week high of C$45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total transaction of C$521,107.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,005,001.69.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

