Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $290.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPLP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

