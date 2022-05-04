Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CAPR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 45,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,950. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 5.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

