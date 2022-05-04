Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CJT. CIBC lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$236.00 to C$207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$218.00.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$151.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$164.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$172.80. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$144.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$214.50.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.3700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

