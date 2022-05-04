Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$225.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CJT. CIBC lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$236.00 to C$207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$218.00.

Shares of CJT opened at C$151.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$144.14 and a 12 month high of C$214.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$164.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$172.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 7.3700001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

