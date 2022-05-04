Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$185.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$199.00 to C$185.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CJT. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$218.00.

CJT stock opened at C$151.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$144.14 and a 52-week high of C$214.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$164.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$172.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The firm had revenue of C$235.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 7.3700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

