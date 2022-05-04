Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$207.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$236.00 to C$207.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CJT has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$218.00.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$151.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$144.14 and a 1-year high of C$214.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$164.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$172.80.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The firm had revenue of C$235.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.3700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

