Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Lowered to C$197.00 at Scotiabank

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$218.00.

TSE:CJT opened at C$151.40 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$144.14 and a one year high of C$214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$164.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$172.80.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.3700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

