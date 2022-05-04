Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $306.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carlisle’s first-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 67.7% and 11.9%, respectively. The company is set to gain from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Strength in the medical technologies business and recovery in the commercial aerospace business are likely to drive its performance. Its focus on product launches and an improved outlook for industrial capital spending will be beneficial. For 2022, it expects revenues to grow more than 30% year over year. The company’s shareholder-friendly policies are likely to act as tailwinds. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. High debt levels can raise its financial obligations.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.29.

NYSE:CSL traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $267.93. 1,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $178.73 and a 1 year high of $271.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.73. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

