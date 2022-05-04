Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CVNA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. Carvana has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average is $185.89.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,384,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Carvana by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 692.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,836,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

