Castings (LON:CGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Castings (LON:CGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 530 ($6.62) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.63% from the stock’s previous close.

CGS opened at GBX 320 ($4.00) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 314.79. Castings has a 52-week low of GBX 282.52 ($3.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 420 ($5.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £139.47 million and a PE ratio of 15.46.

Get Castings alerts:

In other Castings news, insider Brian J. Cooke bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($18,988.13). Also, insider Brian J. Cooke purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £10,920 ($13,641.47). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,000.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.