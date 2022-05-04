Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $246.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $196.46 and a one year high of $327.24. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $2.30. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $431.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,573,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.