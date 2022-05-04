Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
CVCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $246.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $196.46 and a one year high of $327.24. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.98.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,573,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
Cavco Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
