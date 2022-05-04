CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Update

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CBFV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 196.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $117.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

