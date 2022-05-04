CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Short Interest Update

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE CBRE opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $725,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after buying an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,295,000 after buying an additional 88,304 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,870,000 after buying an additional 118,543 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,873,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,829,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,560,000 after buying an additional 340,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.