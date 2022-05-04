CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CBTX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ CBTX opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.92. CBTX has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $32.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. CBTX had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBTX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is 35.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBTX by 1.1% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBTX in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

