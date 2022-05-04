CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get CBTX alerts:

CBTX opened at $28.98 on Monday. CBTX has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $32.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $713.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.92.

CBTX ( NASDAQ:CBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. CBTX had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 89.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CBTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CBTX by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBTX by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBTX (Get Rating)

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.