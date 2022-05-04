CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCCS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.40.

CCCS opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,238,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $5,422,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

