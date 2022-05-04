CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Update

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 318.3 days.

CCDBF stock opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $59.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCDBF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

