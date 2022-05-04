CDW Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

CDW has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CDW has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CDW to earn $9.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of CDW opened at $167.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.06 and its 200-day moving average is $185.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CDW has a 12-month low of $159.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CDW by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CDW by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,974,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in CDW by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

