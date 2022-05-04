Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CDR opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

