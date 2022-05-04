Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.18. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.69.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

