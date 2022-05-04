Celsius (CELH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Celsius to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Celsius to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Celsius alerts:

CELH traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $53.70. 1,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05. Celsius has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $110.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Celsius by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Celsius by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Celsius by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.