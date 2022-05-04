Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Shannon Bagley Sells 8,000 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CNC opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Centene by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 7.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Centene by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 4.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

