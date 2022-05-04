Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.11.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -16.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after buying an additional 5,217,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after buying an additional 2,890,071 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,282,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,091,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after buying an additional 686,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

