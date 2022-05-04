Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $60.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Centerspace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.90 million. Centerspace reported sales of $46.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerspace will report full-year sales of $243.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.46 million to $250.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $258.30 million, with estimates ranging from $247.40 million to $271.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centerspace.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Centerspace from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Centerspace by 4.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at $1,185,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -679.05%.

About Centerspace (Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerspace (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.