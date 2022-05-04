Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.31) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

CAML has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.69) to GBX 310 ($3.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.25) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

LON:CAML opened at GBX 269.69 ($3.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 243.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.67. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 386 ($4.82). The company has a market capitalization of £474.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

