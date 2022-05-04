Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $935.14 Million

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) to announce $935.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $955.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $921.50 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $935.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $61.25.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.