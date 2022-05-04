Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

CERE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.75. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,250. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.