ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$0.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.20.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.
ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.