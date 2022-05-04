ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$0.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.20.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

