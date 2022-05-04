ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.20 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday.
ChannelAdvisor Company Profile
