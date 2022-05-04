ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.20 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

ChannelAdvisor is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

