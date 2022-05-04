Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.
Shares of CHKP stock opened at $127.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.03. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.
About Check Point Software Technologies (Get Rating)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
