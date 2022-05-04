Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $127.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.03. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

