Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research cut Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $224.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -4.86.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 399,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $4,167,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,109,359.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 62,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $645,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,125,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,444,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,316,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

