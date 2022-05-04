Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.56.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. Chemours has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $39.20.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 63.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 666.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Chemours by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

