Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chico’s FAS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $650.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

