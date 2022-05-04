China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CEA. Credit Suisse Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE:CEA opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $23.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEA. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

