Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.71. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$13.91 and a twelve month high of C$15.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

