Christopher Verni Purchases 4,000 Shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Stock

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher Verni bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $15,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
VIGL stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.14. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $18.27.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.
