CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.25.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$16.59 and a twelve month high of C$30.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.96.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$762.90 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.8599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CI Financial (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.