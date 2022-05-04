Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) will report sales of $43.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.46 billion. Cigna reported sales of $40.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $178.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.63 billion to $181.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $187.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.98 billion to $189.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

Shares of CI opened at $247.29 on Wednesday. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 80.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 432.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 322.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

