Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.80. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $95.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.91.

In related news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 84,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 52,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

