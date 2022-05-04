Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $120.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRUS. Barclays lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.37.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $4.41 on Wednesday, reaching $83.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,477. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

