Citigroup Cuts Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target to $9.00

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

Get Infinera alerts:

NASDAQ INFN opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. Infinera has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Infinera by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Infinera by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.