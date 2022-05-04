Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth $207,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 158.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 205,893 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 126,249 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 39.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $123.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.63.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.