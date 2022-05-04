City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,400 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 613,800 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in City by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in City by 1.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 294,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in City by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in City by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CHCO opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.56. City has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that City will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.17%.

About City (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

